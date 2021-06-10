Suncor Energy (SU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Suncor Energy (SU) closed at $24.94 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.36% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.47% gain on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the energy company had gained 7.42% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 3.36%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.12%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from SU as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.46, up 164.79% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.12 billion, up 132.5% from the year-ago period.

SU's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.11 per share and revenue of $29.86 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +291.82% and +59.22%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for SU. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 29.45% higher. SU currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, SU currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.86. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.86, which means SU is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.

Also, we should mention that SU has a PEG ratio of 3.95. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. SU's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.95 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - Canadian industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 5, which puts it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

