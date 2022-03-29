Suncor Energy (SU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Suncor Energy (SU) closed at $32.59 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.49% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.23%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.97%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.44%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the energy company had gained 7.27% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 7.99% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 4.69% in that time.

Suncor Energy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Suncor Energy is projected to report earnings of $1.06 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 171.79%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $8.71 billion, up 27.78% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.86 per share and revenue of $34.77 billion. These totals would mark changes of +89.22% and +11.48%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Suncor Energy should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 13.18% higher. Suncor Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Suncor Energy is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.48. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.48, which means Suncor Energy is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.

We can also see that SU currently has a PEG ratio of 0.62. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - Canadian industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.46 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - Canadian industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 5, which puts it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

