Suncor Energy (SU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Suncor Energy (SU) closed the most recent trading day at $24.72, moving -1.08% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.14%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.25%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.34%.

Heading into today, shares of the energy company had gained 2.63% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.6% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 4.32% in that time.

Suncor Energy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.90, up 1385.71% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $9.46 billion, up 86.91% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.25 per share and revenue of $30.66 billion. These totals would mark changes of +304.55% and +63.5%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Suncor Energy should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 6.25% lower. Suncor Energy is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Suncor Energy is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.11. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.29.

Investors should also note that SU has a PEG ratio of 3.7 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - Canadian industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.7 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - Canadian industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 50, which puts it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

