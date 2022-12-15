Suncor Energy (SU) Stock Moves -1.8%: What You Should Know

Suncor Energy (SU) closed at $30.55 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.8% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.49%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.25%.

Heading into today, shares of the energy company had lost 14.23% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 4.84% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.14% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Suncor Energy as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.42, up 100% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $9.71 billion, up 9.67% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.17 per share and revenue of $42.78 billion. These totals would mark changes of +202.45% and +37.19%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Suncor Energy. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.14% lower. Suncor Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Suncor Energy's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.04. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 6.63, which means Suncor Energy is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that SU has a PEG ratio of 0.56 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - Canadian industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.4 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - Canadian industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 214, which puts it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

