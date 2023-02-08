Suncor Energy (SU) Stock Moves -0.89%: What You Should Know

Suncor Energy (SU) closed at $33.23 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.89% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.61%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.13%.

Heading into today, shares of the energy company had gained 8.02% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.43% and the S&P 500's gain of 7% in that time.

Suncor Energy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 14, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Suncor Energy to post earnings of $1.26 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 77.46%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $9.65 billion, up 9.06% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Suncor Energy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.74% lower. Suncor Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Suncor Energy is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.84. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.67, so we one might conclude that Suncor Energy is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, SU's PEG ratio is currently 0.63. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - Canadian industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.47 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - Canadian industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

