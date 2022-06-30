Suncor Energy (SU) Stock Moves -0.68%: What You Should Know

Suncor Energy (SU) closed at $35.07 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.68% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.88%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.82%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.08%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the energy company had lost 13.75% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 14.09% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 8.06% in that time.

Suncor Energy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Suncor Energy is projected to report earnings of $1.61 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 312.82%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $9.25 billion, up 24.95% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.94 per share and revenue of $40.68 billion, which would represent changes of +191.18% and +30.45%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Suncor Energy should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 15.85% higher. Suncor Energy is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Suncor Energy has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.94 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.5.

Also, we should mention that SU has a PEG ratio of 1.13. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. SU's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.68 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - Canadian industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 5, putting it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

