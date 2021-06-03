Suncor Energy (SU) Stock Moves -0.36%: What You Should Know

Suncor Energy (SU) closed at $25.02 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.36% move from the prior day. This move traded in line with S&P 500.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the energy company had gained 10.37% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 11.3% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 0.75% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from SU as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.37, up 152.11% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.93 billion, up 126.37% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.61 per share and revenue of $28.92 billion. These totals would mark changes of +246.36% and +54.24%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for SU should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 18.38% higher. SU is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that SU has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.6 right now. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.6.

Meanwhile, SU's PEG ratio is currently 5.2. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - Canadian was holding an average PEG ratio of 5.2 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - Canadian industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 8, which puts it in the top 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

