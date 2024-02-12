Suncor Energy (SU) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

The latest trading session saw Suncor Energy (SU) ending at $32.37, denoting a +0.75% adjustment from its last day's close. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.3%.

The energy company's shares have seen a decrease of 1.98% over the last month, not keeping up with the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 1.15% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.78%.

The upcoming earnings release of Suncor Energy will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 21, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.79, reflecting a 40.6% decrease from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.46 billion, down 17.06% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Suncor Energy. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 3.46% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Suncor Energy possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Suncor Energy is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 8.96. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 9.17.

Meanwhile, SU's PEG ratio is currently 2.99. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. SU's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.99 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - Canadian industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 197, which puts it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SU in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

