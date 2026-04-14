Suncor Energy (SU) Recently Broke Out Above the 20-Day Moving Average

Suncor Energy (SU) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, SU crossed above the 20-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

A well-liked tool among traders, the 20-day simple moving average offers a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period. This is very beneficial to short-term traders, as it smooths out short-term price trends and gives more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Like other SMAs, if a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

SU has rallied 7% over the past four weeks, and the company is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at the moment. This combination suggests SU could be on the verge of another move higher.

The bullish case solidifies once investors consider SU's positive earnings estimate revisions. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 2 higher, while the consensus estimate has increased too.

Investors should think about putting SU on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimate revisions.

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Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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