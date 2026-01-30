Suncor Energy (SU) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts forecast that Suncor Energy (SU) will report quarterly earnings of $0.77 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 13.5%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $8.48 billion, exhibiting a decrease of 5.1% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.8% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Suncor Energy metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total upstream production per day' at N/A. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported N/A in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total refined product sales per day' will reach 638.78 thousands of barrels of oil. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 613.30 thousands of barrels of oil.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Sales Volumes per day - Total Oil Sands operations' of 844.94 thousands of barrels of oil. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 820.60 thousands of barrels of oil.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Crude oil processed per day - Eastern North America' reaching 244.20 thousands of barrels of oil. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 232.40 thousands of barrels of oil in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Crude oil processed per day - Western North America' should come in at 259.86 thousands of barrels of oil. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 253.80 thousands of barrels of oil.

Analysts predict that the 'Crude oil processed per day - Total' will reach 504.06 thousands of barrels of oil. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 486.20 thousands of barrels of oil.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Production Volumes per day - Oil Sands operations - non-upgraded bitumen' will reach 288.10 thousands of barrels of oil. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 273.90 thousands of barrels of oil in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Production Volumes per day - Oil Sands Operations - Upgraded (SCO and Diesel)' to reach 556.84 thousands of barrels of oil. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 543.60 thousands of barrels of oil in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Sales Volumes per day - Oil Sands operations - Upgraded (SCO and Diesel)' stands at 556.84 thousands of barrels of oil. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 538.30 thousands of barrels of oil.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Sales Volumes per day - Oil Sands operations - non-upgraded bitumen' should arrive at 288.10 thousands of barrels of oil. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 282.30 thousands of barrels of oil in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Production Volumes per day - Total Fort Hills bitumen production' to come in at 188.91 thousands of barrels of oil. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 161.70 thousands of barrels of oil in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Production Volumes per day - Total Syncrude production' will likely reach 198.34 thousands of barrels of oil. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 214.90 thousands of barrels of oil.

Suncor Energy shares have witnessed a change of +21% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.9% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SU is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.