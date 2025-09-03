Suncor Energy (SU) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2025, Suncor Energy (SU) reported revenue of $8.6 billion, down 9.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.51, compared to $0.93 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +11.28% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.72 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.50, the EPS surprise was +2%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Total upstream production per day : 808.10 Kbbls versus 791.40 Kbbls estimated by five analysts on average.

: 808.10 Kbbls versus 791.40 Kbbls estimated by five analysts on average. Total refined product sales per day : 600.5 millions of barrels of oil per day versus 493.77 millions of barrels of oil per day estimated by two analysts on average.

: 600.5 millions of barrels of oil per day versus 493.77 millions of barrels of oil per day estimated by two analysts on average. Sales Volumes per day - Total Oil Sands operations : 747.8 millions of barrels of oil per day versus 730.66 millions of barrels of oil per day estimated by two analysts on average.

: 747.8 millions of barrels of oil per day versus 730.66 millions of barrels of oil per day estimated by two analysts on average. Crude oil processed per day - Eastern North America : 231.1 millions of barrels of oil per day compared to the 202.02 millions of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on two analysts.

: 231.1 millions of barrels of oil per day compared to the 202.02 millions of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on two analysts. Crude oil processed per day - Western North America : 211.2 millions of barrels of oil per day versus 195.2 millions of barrels of oil per day estimated by two analysts on average.

: 211.2 millions of barrels of oil per day versus 195.2 millions of barrels of oil per day estimated by two analysts on average. Crude oil processed per day - Total : 442.3 millions of barrels of oil per day versus 397.22 millions of barrels of oil per day estimated by two analysts on average.

: 442.3 millions of barrels of oil per day versus 397.22 millions of barrels of oil per day estimated by two analysts on average. Production Volumes per day - Oil Sands operations - non-upgraded bitumen : 310.2 millions of barrels of oil per day versus the two-analyst average estimate of 265.67 millions of barrels of oil per day.

: 310.2 millions of barrels of oil per day versus the two-analyst average estimate of 265.67 millions of barrels of oil per day. Production Volumes per day - Oil Sands Operations - Upgraded (SCO and Diesel) : 438.2 millions of barrels of oil per day versus 464.99 millions of barrels of oil per day estimated by two analysts on average.

: 438.2 millions of barrels of oil per day versus 464.99 millions of barrels of oil per day estimated by two analysts on average. Sales Volumes per day - Oil Sands operations - Upgraded (SCO and Diesel) : 440.2 millions of barrels of oil per day compared to the 464.99 millions of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on two analysts.

: 440.2 millions of barrels of oil per day compared to the 464.99 millions of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on two analysts. Sales Volumes per day - Oil Sands operations - non-upgraded bitumen : 307.6 millions of barrels of oil per day compared to the 265.67 millions of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on two analysts.

: 307.6 millions of barrels of oil per day compared to the 265.67 millions of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on two analysts. Production Volumes per day - Total Fort Hills bitumen production : 162.9 millions of barrels of oil per day versus the two-analyst average estimate of 157.14 millions of barrels of oil per day.

: 162.9 millions of barrels of oil per day versus the two-analyst average estimate of 157.14 millions of barrels of oil per day. Production Volumes per day - Total Syncrude production: 196.5 millions of barrels of oil per day compared to the 212.74 millions of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on two analysts.

Here is how Suncor Energy performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Suncor Energy here>>>

Shares of Suncor Energy have returned +5.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Higher. Faster. Sooner. Buy These Stocks Now

A small number of stocks are primed for a breakout, and you have a chance to get in before they take off.

At any given time, there are only 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. On average, this list more than doubles the S&P 500. We’ve combed through the latest Strong Buys and selected 7 compelling companies likely to jump sooner and climb higher than any other stock you could buy this month.

You'll learn everything you need to know about these exciting trades in our brand-new Special Report, 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.