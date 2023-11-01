Suncor Energy (SU) Price Target Increased by 9.22% to 40.22

The average one-year price target for Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) has been revised to 40.22 / share. This is an increase of 9.22% from the prior estimate of 36.82 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 34.36 to a high of 56.24 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 24.14% from the latest reported closing price of 32.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 924 funds or institutions reporting positions in Suncor Energy. This is a decrease of 49 owner(s) or 5.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SU is 0.51%, a decrease of 10.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.83% to 916,125K shares. The put/call ratio of SU is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 70,812K shares representing 5.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 75,132K shares, representing a decrease of 6.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SU by 17.36% over the last quarter.

Sanders Capital holds 55,769K shares representing 4.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,961K shares, representing an increase of 37.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SU by 32.82% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 45,030K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44,856K shares, representing an increase of 0.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SU by 7.17% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 29,842K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,959K shares, representing a decrease of 33.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SU by 82.09% over the last quarter.

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 29,229K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Suncor Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Suncor Energy is Canada's leading integrated energy company. Suncor's operations include oil sands development and upgrading, offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing under the Petro-Canada brand. A member of Dow Jones Sustainability indexes, FTSE4Good and CDP, Suncor is working to responsibly develop petroleum resources while also growing a renewable energy portfolio. Suncor is listed on the UN Global Compact 100 stock index.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.