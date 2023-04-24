Suncor Energy (SU) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Suncor Energy (SU) closed at $30.58, marking a +0.46% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.09% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.87%.

Heading into today, shares of the energy company had gained 5.07% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 5.13% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 3.31% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Suncor Energy as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Suncor Energy is projected to report earnings of $0.91 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 40.13%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $7.87 billion, down 26.05% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.88 per share and revenue of $32.41 billion. These totals would mark changes of -39.56% and -28.12%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Suncor Energy. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.66% lower. Suncor Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Suncor Energy currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.85. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.95.

It is also worth noting that SU currently has a PEG ratio of 0.66. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. SU's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.49 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - Canadian industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 114, which puts it in the top 46% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SU in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

