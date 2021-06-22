Suncor Energy (SU) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Suncor Energy (SU) closed at $24.72, marking a +0.86% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.51%.

Coming into today, shares of the energy company had gained 4.12% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 3.75%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.75%.

SU will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.46, up 164.79% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $7.12 billion, up 132.5% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.11 per share and revenue of $29.86 billion, which would represent changes of +291.82% and +59.22%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for SU. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 29.45% higher. SU is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that SU has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.62 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.52.

Meanwhile, SU's PEG ratio is currently 3.87. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - Canadian industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.87 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - Canadian industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 5, which puts it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

