Suncor Energy (SU) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Suncor Energy (SU) closed at $22.99, marking a +1.05% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.82% gain on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the energy company had gained 8.23% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 4.31% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.31% in that time.

In that report, analysts expect SU to post earnings of $0.12 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 116.9%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.84 billion, up 123.34% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.36 per share and revenue of $28.63 billion, which would represent changes of +223.64% and +52.7%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for SU. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 43.16% higher within the past month. SU is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, SU is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 16.73. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.05, which means SU is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that SU currently has a PEG ratio of 5.58. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. SU's industry had an average PEG ratio of 5.58 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - Canadian industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 2, which puts it in the top 1% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Suncor Energy Inc. (SU): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.