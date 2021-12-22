Suncor Energy (SU) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Suncor Energy (SU) closed the most recent trading day at $24.40, moving +1.79% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.02%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.74%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.4%.

Heading into today, shares of the energy company had lost 7.91% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's of 0% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.91% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Suncor Energy as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Suncor Energy is projected to report earnings of $0.90 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 1385.71%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $9.46 billion, up 86.91% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.25 per share and revenue of $30.66 billion, which would represent changes of +304.55% and +63.5%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Suncor Energy. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.25% lower within the past month. Suncor Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Suncor Energy currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.65. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.92, which means Suncor Energy is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that SU has a PEG ratio of 3.55 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - Canadian industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.55 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - Canadian industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, which puts it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

