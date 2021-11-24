Suncor Energy (SU) Just Reclaimed the 20-Day Moving Average

Suncor Energy (SU) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, SU broke through the 20-day moving average, which suggests a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a well-liked trading tool because it provides a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period. Additionally, short-term traders find this SMA very beneficial, as it smooths out short-term price trends and shows more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Like other SMAs, if a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

Shares of SU have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 10%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock, suggesting that SU could be poised for a continued surge.

The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account SU's positive earnings estimate revisions. There have been 1 revisions higher for the current fiscal year compared to none lower, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Investors should think about putting SU on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimate revisions.

Zacks’ Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

This world-changing technology is projected to generate $100s of billions by 2025. From self-driving cars to consumer data analysis, people are relying on machines more than we ever have before. Now is the time to capitalize on the 4th Industrial Revolution. Zacks’ urgent special report reveals 6 AI picks investors need to know about today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.