Suncor Energy (SU) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Suncor Energy (SU) closed at $37.39, marking a +0.86% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.99%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.81%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.13%.

Coming into today, shares of the energy company had gained 12.37% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 0.78%, while the S&P 500 lost 8.06%.

Suncor Energy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 9, 2022. On that day, Suncor Energy is projected to report earnings of $1.31 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 235.9%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $9.18 billion, up 34.6% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.84 per share and revenue of $37.08 billion, which would represent changes of +137.25% and +18.91%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Suncor Energy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 25.37% higher within the past month. Suncor Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Suncor Energy is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.65. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.72, which means Suncor Energy is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that SU has a PEG ratio of 0.56 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - Canadian industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.41 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - Canadian industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 2, putting it in the top 1% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SU in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.