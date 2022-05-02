Suncor Energy (SU) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Suncor Energy (SU) closed at $36.05 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.31% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.57% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.2%.

Coming into today, shares of the energy company had gained 9.67% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 3.6%, while the S&P 500 lost 10.81%.

Suncor Energy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 9, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.31, up 235.9% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $9.18 billion, up 34.6% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.88 per share and revenue of $37.08 billion, which would represent changes of +139.22% and +18.91%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Suncor Energy. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 26.32% higher. Suncor Energy is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Investors should also note Suncor Energy's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.36. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.43.

We can also see that SU currently has a PEG ratio of 0.54. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Integrated - Canadian stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.4 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - Canadian industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 2, which puts it in the top 1% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

