Suncor Energy (SU) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Suncor Energy (SU) closed at $24.51, marking a +0.45% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.62%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.55%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the energy company had lost 8.41% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 0.1% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.39% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Suncor Energy as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.90, up 1385.71% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $9.46 billion, up 86.91% from the prior-year quarter.

SU's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.25 per share and revenue of $30.66 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +304.55% and +63.5%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Suncor Energy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.25% lower. Suncor Energy is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Suncor Energy is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.84. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.19.

Investors should also note that SU has a PEG ratio of 3.61 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. SU's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.61 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - Canadian industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, putting it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

