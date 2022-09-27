Suncor Energy (SU) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Suncor Energy (SU) closed the most recent trading day at $27.02, moving +1.39% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.21% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.43%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.01%.

Coming into today, shares of the energy company had lost 23.49% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 15.96%, while the S&P 500 lost 9.7%.

Suncor Energy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.67, up 198.21% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $9.95 billion, up 22.69% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.61 per share and revenue of $42.4 billion, which would represent changes of +224.02% and +35.95%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Suncor Energy should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.46% lower. Suncor Energy is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Suncor Energy's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 4.03. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 4.73, so we one might conclude that Suncor Energy is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that SU currently has a PEG ratio of 0.58. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - Canadian was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.42 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - Canadian industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, which puts it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



