Suncor Energy (SU) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Suncor Energy (SU) closed the most recent trading day at $31.68, moving +1.34% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 2.82% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.38%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.24%.

Heading into today, shares of the energy company had lost 4.55% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 6.31% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.33% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Suncor Energy as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 9, 2022. On that day, Suncor Energy is projected to report earnings of $1.07 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 174.36%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.69 billion, up 27.49% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.17 per share and revenue of $35.06 billion, which would represent changes of +104.41% and +12.41%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Suncor Energy. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.85% higher. Suncor Energy is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Suncor Energy currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.5. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.31, so we one might conclude that Suncor Energy is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that SU currently has a PEG ratio of 0.55. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. SU's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.4 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - Canadian industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 4, which puts it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

