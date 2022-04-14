Suncor Energy (SU) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Suncor Energy (SU) closed the most recent trading day at $33.76, moving +0.84% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.21% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.49%.

Heading into today, shares of the energy company had gained 11.9% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 7.07% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.85% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Suncor Energy as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 9, 2022. On that day, Suncor Energy is projected to report earnings of $1.07 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 174.36%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $8.69 billion, up 27.49% from the prior-year quarter.

SU's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.94 per share and revenue of $35.06 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +93.14% and +12.41%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Suncor Energy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.9% higher within the past month. Suncor Energy is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, Suncor Energy is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.5. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.56, which means Suncor Energy is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that SU has a PEG ratio of 0.62. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. SU's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.46 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - Canadian industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 4, putting it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

