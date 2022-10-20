Suncor Energy (SU) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Suncor Energy (SU) closed the most recent trading day at $31.89, moving +0.85% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.8%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.03%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the energy company had gained 4.18% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.38% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.13% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Suncor Energy as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Suncor Energy is projected to report earnings of $1.39 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 148.21%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $9.73 billion, up 19.98% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.20 per share and revenue of $41.46 billion, which would represent changes of +203.92% and +32.94%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Suncor Energy. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.1% lower within the past month. Suncor Energy is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Suncor Energy has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.1 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 5.84, so we one might conclude that Suncor Energy is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that SU has a PEG ratio of 0.57. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - Canadian industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.41 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - Canadian industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 176, which puts it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.Free: See Our Top Stock And 4 Runners Up



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Suncor Energy Inc. (SU): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.