Suncor Energy (SU) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Suncor Energy (SU) closed the most recent trading day at $27.89, moving +1.01% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.15%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.05%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the energy company had gained 10.48% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 10.7% and outpaced the S&P 500's loss of 7.66% in that time.

Suncor Energy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 2, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.78, up 1214.29% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $9.31 billion, up 83.9% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Suncor Energy. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.85% lower. Suncor Energy is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

Investors should also note Suncor Energy's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.43. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.64, which means Suncor Energy is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that SU has a PEG ratio of 0.73. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Integrated - Canadian stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.55 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - Canadian industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 250, which puts it in the bottom 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

