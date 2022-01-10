Suncor Energy (SU) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Suncor Energy (SU) closed the most recent trading day at $26.61, moving +0.19% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.14%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.45%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%.

Heading into today, shares of the energy company had gained 7.88% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 4.11% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.13% in that time.

Suncor Energy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 2, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Suncor Energy to post earnings of $0.90 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 1385.71%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $9.46 billion, up 86.91% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Suncor Energy. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.89% lower. Suncor Energy is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Suncor Energy is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.96. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.93.

We can also see that SU currently has a PEG ratio of 2.65. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. SU's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.65 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - Canadian industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 107, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

