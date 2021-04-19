Suncor Energy (SU) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

Suncor Energy (SU) closed the most recent trading day at $20.89, making no change from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.53%.

Heading into today, shares of the energy company had lost 3.73% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 3.76% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 5.72% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from SU as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, SU is projected to report earnings of $0.44 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 393.33%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.3 billion, up 8.96% from the prior-year quarter.

SU's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.36 per share and revenue of $25.68 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +223.64% and +36.93%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for SU. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 68.94% higher. SU is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, SU is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 15.36. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.23, so we one might conclude that SU is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that SU currently has a PEG ratio of 5.12. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. SU's industry had an average PEG ratio of 5.12 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - Canadian industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 21, putting it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

