Suncor Energy (SU) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Suncor Energy (SU) closed at $30.82, marking a -1.75% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.93%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.43%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.14%.

Coming into today, shares of the energy company had lost 4.68% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 4.39%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.31%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Suncor Energy as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.74, up 346.15% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $9.9 billion, up 33.79% from the year-ago period.

SU's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.25 per share and revenue of $40.29 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +206.37% and +29.18%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Suncor Energy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 5.93% higher. Suncor Energy is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Suncor Energy is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.02. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.9.

We can also see that SU currently has a PEG ratio of 0.49. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - Canadian was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.37 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - Canadian industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 2, putting it in the top 1% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

