Suncor Energy (SU) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Suncor Energy (SU) closed at $32.74, marking a -1.83% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.08%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.15%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.03%.

Heading into today, shares of the energy company had lost 20.18% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 19.96% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.03% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Suncor Energy as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Suncor Energy is projected to report earnings of $1.61 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 312.82%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $10.04 billion, up 35.69% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.94 per share and revenue of $40.68 billion, which would represent changes of +191.18% and +30.45%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Suncor Energy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 12.56% higher. Suncor Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Suncor Energy has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.61 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.01.

It is also worth noting that SU currently has a PEG ratio of 1.07. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - Canadian industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.64 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - Canadian industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 5, putting it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SU in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.