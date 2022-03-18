Suncor Energy (SU) Crossed Above the 20-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors

Suncor Energy (SU) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, SU crossed above the 20-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a popular trading tool. It provides a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period, and is beneficial to short-term traders since it smooths out price fluctuations and provides more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

The 20-day moving average can show signals that are similar to other SMAs as well. If a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

Over the past four weeks, SU has gained 5.1%. The company is currently ranked a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), another strong indication the stock could move even higher.

Looking at SU's earnings estimate revisions, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. There have been 3 revisions higher for the current fiscal year compared to none lower, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Investors may want to watch SU for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.

