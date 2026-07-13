Suncor Energy Stock Up 49% in a Year: Should You Buy Now?

Suncor Energy Inc. SU has emerged as one of the strongest-performing energy stocks over the past year, driven by its disciplined capital allocation, resilient integrated business model and robust cash flow generation. Backed by healthy refining margins, efficient oil sands operations and consistent shareholder return, the company has continued to strengthen investor confidence despite a volatile commodity price environment.

Over the past 12 months, SU’s shares have rallied 48.7%, significantly outperforming the broader Oil-Energy Sector's (ZS12M) 24% rise. The stock's return, which is more than double that of the sector, reflects the market's confidence in Suncor's ability to execute its long-term strategy while delivering strong operational and financial performance.



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Suncor is one of Canada's largest integrated energy companies, with operations spanning oil sands mining, conventional oil and natural gas production, petroleum refining and fuel marketing. Its integrated business model provides diversified earnings streams, helping offset volatility in commodity prices while generating stable cash flows across market cycles. The company's momentum is also reflected in analysts' improving earnings expectations.

Over the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SU's earnings per share has increased 10.47% for 2026 and 10.73% for 2027, indicating growing confidence in its outlook.



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Can Suncor continue to outperform after such an impressive rally, or has the stock already priced in its strengths? Let's examine the key factors driving the company's investment case and determine whether the stock still offers upside for investors.

What's Fueling Suncor's Strong Performance?

Consistent Production Growth: Suncor has demonstrated that it can expand production through operational improvements rather than relying on expensive acquisitions or major greenfield developments. During the first quarter of 2026, the company delivered its highest first-quarter upstream production on record despite temporary third-party disruptions, highlighting stronger reliability, better asset utilization and continuous operational improvements across its oil sands portfolio.

Integrated Business Model: SU's fully integrated business model spans upstream production, upgrading, refining, transportation, trading and retail marketing, allowing it to capture value throughout the energy value chain. This diversified structure helps reduce earnings volatility, improves margin capture during changing market conditions and provides greater financial stability than companies that depend on only one segment of the energy business.

Leading Downstream Business: Suncor operates one of the strongest downstream businesses in North America with 511,000 barrels per day of refining capacity, approximately 1,730 Petro-Canada retail locations and export capabilities reaching 45 countries. Management highlighted industry-leading refinery utilization and strong commercial capabilities that continue to enhance profitability and generate resilient earnings across varying commodity price environments.

Operational Excellence: Suncor continues to improve operational reliability through higher upgrader utilization, stronger turnaround performance, improved mine productivity and greater regional integration across its oil sands assets. The investor presentation highlights sustained utilization above 95% and record operating performance, while management believes ongoing efficiency improvements will continue supporting stronger margins, lower costs and higher long-term cash generation.

Visible Growth Pipeline: Suncor plans to increase upstream production by approximately 100,000 barrels per day by 2028 using existing resource areas located near current operations. Management intends to deploy standardized project designs and leverage existing infrastructure to lower development costs, reduce execution risk and improve project economics compared with traditional large-scale oil sands developments.

Strong Financial Position: Suncor maintains a solid financial foundation supported by investment-grade credit ratings, approximately C$9 billion of available liquidity and conservative leverage metrics. Management explained that the temporary working capital increase reflected stronger commodity prices rather than financial weakness, reinforcing the company's ability to support growth investments while continuing substantial shareholder distributions.

Disciplined Capital Allocation: SU follows a disciplined capital allocation framework that prioritizes maintaining a strong balance sheet, investing in existing operations, paying reliable dividends, repurchasing shares and funding high-return growth projects. Management also clarified that the recent increase in share buybacks reflects confidence in the long-term business plan rather than a temporary response to favorable commodity prices.

Strong Execution Track Record: Management noted that Suncor met the previous Investor Day goals ahead of schedule by boosting upstream production, increasing downstream throughput, lowering its corporate breakeven and growing free funds flow. This strong execution reflects the company's operational strength and supports confidence in its long-term growth plans.

Suncor Stock: The Final Verdict

Suncor is well positioned for sustained long-term growth, supported by consistent production expansion, ongoing operational improvements and a fully integrated business model that delivers resilient earnings across commodity cycles. The company's leading downstream operations, visible low-risk growth pipeline, disciplined capital allocation strategy and strong financial position provide a solid foundation for continued value creation and attractive shareholder returns.

Backed by management's proven execution record and continued focus on enhancing efficiency, lowering costs and increasing cash generation, Suncor is well equipped to capitalize on growth opportunities. This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock represents an attractive choice for investors seeking exposure to the oil and gas sector, given its strong competitive positioning, expanding international business and improving earnings outlook.

Other Key Picks

Investors interested in the energysector might consider other top-ranked stocks, such as Par Pacific PARR, Paramount Resources PRMRF, both sporting a Zacks Rank #1, and Cenovus Energy CVE, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Par Pacific is valued at 3.30 billion. It is an energy company that owns and operates refining, logistics and retail assets. Par Pacific operates across Hawaii, the Pacific Northwest and the Rocky Mountain region.

Paramount Resources is valued at $2.90 billion. It is a Canadian energy producer focused on the exploration, development and production of natural gas, crude oil and natural gas liquids. Paramount Resources operates in Western Canada.

Cenovus Energy is valued at $49.12 billion. It is an integrated Canadian energy company engaged in oil sands production, conventional oil and natural gas development, refining and downstream operations. Cenovus Energy operates across North America.

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Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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