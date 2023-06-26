News & Insights

Suncor Energy says it experienced a cyber security incident

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS WATTIE

June 26, 2023 — 12:16 am EDT

Written by Seher Dareen for Reuters ->

June 25 (Reuters) - Suncor Energy SU.TO on Sunday said it experienced a cyber security incident and that some transactions with customers and suppliers could be impacted while they investigate and resolve the situation.

"At this time, we are not aware of any evidence that customer, supplier or employee data has been compromised or misused as a result of this situation," the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

