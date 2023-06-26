Suncor Energy says it experienced a cyber security incident

June 25 (Reuters) - Suncor Energy SU.TO on Sunday said it experienced a cyber security incident and that some transactions with customers and suppliers could be impacted while they investigate and resolve the situation.

"At this time, we are not aware of any evidence that customer, supplier or employee data has been compromised or misused as a result of this situation," the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((Seher.Dareen@thomsonreuters.com; If in India call +91 74832 70128, if within U.S. call +1 646 223 8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.