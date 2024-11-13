Suncor Energy Reports Strong Q3 2024 Performance

Suncor Energy ( (SU) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Suncor Energy presented to its investors.

Suncor Energy is a leading Canadian integrated energy company involved in oil sands development, offshore oil production, petroleum refining, and retail distribution, with a focus on transitioning to a lower-emissions future.

In its third quarter of 2024, Suncor Energy reported strong financial results with $3.8 billion generated in adjusted funds from operations and $2.2 billion in free funds flow. The company also achieved its highest-ever refining throughput and announced a 5% increase in its quarterly dividend.

Key highlights from the earnings report include a net earnings increase to $2.020 billion and a significant reduction in net debt to $7.968 billion, surpassing its target. The company also returned $1.5 billion to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends, reflecting its strong financial performance and commitment to shareholder returns.

A notable operational achievement was the highest-ever upstream production of 829,000 barrels per day, with record refinery utilization and refined product sales, contributing to the company’s robust financial outcomes. The achievement of its net debt target has enabled Suncor to focus on returning excess funds to shareholders.

Looking forward, Suncor Energy continues to emphasize operational excellence and cost management, while also focusing on reducing its environmental impact through strategic investments in lower-emissions technologies.

