Suncor Energy to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Suncor Energy Inc. SU is set to report second-quarter 2026 earnings on Aug. 4, after the closing bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $2.14 per share, and the same for revenues is pinned at $10.35 billion.

Let us delve into the factors that might have influenced SU’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter. Before that, it is worth taking a look at the company’s performance in the last reported quarter.

Highlights of SU’s Q1 Earnings & Surprise History

In the first quarter, this Alberta-based integrated oil and gas company’s earnings missed the consensus mark. Suncor Energy posted adjusted operating earnings of $1.41 per share, which were 3% below the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.45. This was primarily due to a 16.5% increase in total expenses and higher commodity input costs during the quarter. However, the company’s operating revenues of $10.7 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 19.53%.

SU's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one, delivering an average surprise of 6.93%.

This is depicted in the graph below:

Suncor Energy Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Suncor Energy Inc. price-eps-surprise | Suncor Energy Inc. Quote

Trend in SU’s Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2026 earnings has remained unchanged in the past seven days. The estimated figure indicates a 319.61% year-over-year bottom-line increase. Moreover, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues indicates an increase of 20.42% from the year-ago period’s level.

Factors to Consider Ahead of SU’s Q2 Release

On a positive note, SU's revenues are likely to have improved in the quarter to be reported. Our model predicts second-quarter revenues to increase from the year-ago quarter's level of $8.60 billion. Suncor's downstream operations are expected to have provided solid support to its second-quarter performance despite volatility in crude markets. Favorable refining margins and sustained demand for refined products through much of the quarter are likely to have driven stronger earnings from the company's refining and marketing business. Stable refinery throughput is also expected to support overall results, highlighting the resilience of Suncor's integrated business model.

On the flip side, extensive turnaround activity is expected to weigh on second-quarter results. Management stated that Suncor's largest upstream maintenance events at the Firebag and Base Plant facilities were underway during the quarter and were expected to have been completed before the end of the second quarter. These planned outages are likely to have temporarily lowered production volumes, increased maintenance expenses and limited upstream earnings, partially offsetting the strength of the company's downstream operations.

What Does Our Model Say?

The proven Zacks model does not conclusively show an earnings beat for Suncor Energythis time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. However, that is not the case here.

Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, for this company is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: SU currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some firms that you may want to consider, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat.

Ryman Hospitality Properties RHP has an Earnings ESP of +1.26% and a Zacks Rank #2. The firm is scheduled to release earnings on Aug. 6, 2026. You can seethe complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Ryman Hospitality Properties is a real estate investment trust that owns a large group of convention-oriented hotels and entertainment assets. This includes the Grand Ole Opry, generating revenue from hospitality, entertainment and related businesses. Ryman Hospitality has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 6.44%.

Somnigroup International Inc. SGI has an Earnings ESP of +2.43% and a Zacks Rank #2. The firm is scheduled to release earnings on Aug. 6, 2026.

Somnigroup is a global bedding company that designs, manufactures and sells mattresses, adjustable bases and sleep-related products through a portfolio of well-known brands. The company has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 4.80%.

Sweetgreen SG has an Earnings ESP of +11.54% and a Zacks Rank #2. The firm is scheduled to release earnings on Aug. 6, 2026.

Sweetgreen is a fast-casual restaurant chain that serves customizable salads, warm bowls and protein plates. The company has a strong focus on digital ordering and fresh, locally sourced ingredients. Sweetgreen is valued at approximately $733.17 million.

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Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.