Suncor Energy quarterly profit jumps more than three-fold

May 9 (Reuters) - Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO, Canada's No.3 oil major, reported a more than three-fold jump in first-quarter profit on Monday and raised its dividend to the highest ever, as the company benefited from soaring oil prices.

Global crude oil prices surged to levels not seen since 2008 during the reported quarter after Western countries imposed sanctions on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine, worsening a global energy supply crunch.

Suncor Energy boosted its quarterly dividend by 12% to a record 47 Canadian cents per share.

The Calgary Alberta-based company's total production fell to 766,100 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) from 785,900 boepd a year earlier. Its refinery throughput was 436,500 barrels per day, up marginally from a year ago.

The company reported a net income of C$2.95 billion ($2.27 billion), or C$2.06 per share, for the three months ended March 31, up from C$821 million ($631.00 million), or 54 Canadian cents, a year ago.

Suncor's rivals - Enbridge Inc ENB.TO, Imperial Oil Ltd IMO.TO, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd CNQ.TO and Cenovus Energy Ltd CVE.TO - have also posted profit jumps.

($1 = 1.3011 Canadian dollars)

