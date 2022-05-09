Suncor Energy profit jumps more than three-fold

May 9 (Reuters) - Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO, Canada's No.3 oil major, on Monday posted a more than three-fold jump in first-quarter profit and raised its dividend to the highest ever, as the company benefited from soaring oil prices.

The company reported a net income of C$2.95 billion ($2.27 billion), or C$2.06 per share, for the three months ended March 31, up from C$821 million ($631.00 million), or 54 Canadian cents, a year ago.

($1 = 1.3011 Canadian dollars)

Enbridge eyes LNG opportunities as quarterly profits risenL3N2WY206

Canada's Imperial Oil nearly triples quarterly profit on surging crude pricesnL3N2WR2KH

Canadian Natural posts higher quarterly profit on jump in crude pricesnL3N2WX19S

Cenovus triples dividend as profits soar with crude pricesnL3N2WP29W

(Reporting by Ruhi Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Ruhi.Soni@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/ruhithere;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.