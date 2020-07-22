Suncor Energy posts bigger-than-expected loss on oil market rout

Updates with production details, background

July 22 (Reuters) - Canadian oil and gas producer Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO posted a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss on Wednesday, as oil prices tumbled on the back of a rapid decline in global demand caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Total production plunged to 655,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) during the quarter, from 803,900 boepd a year earlier as the company cut output to keep pace with reduced demand.

Crude prices crashed in April as the coronavirus outbreak hit demand during a Russia-Saudi price war, leading to a global oil glut and prompting North American producers to curb output.

"We experienced unprecedented volatility this quarter in all facets of our business as the COVID-19 pandemic and OPEC+ supply issues continued to impact the industry," Chief Executive Officer Mark Little said in a statement.

Suncor reported an operating loss of 98 Canadian cents per share. Analysts on average had projected a loss of 60 Canadian cents per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company realized C$397 million ($296 million) in hydrocarbon inventory losses in the quarter that were recognized in the preceding quarter.

($1 = 1.3411 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Arundhati and Shradha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Shradha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780 Ext: 2804, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2630;))

