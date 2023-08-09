Suncor Energy Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Suncor Energy Inc (TSX: SU.TO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $42.46, changing hands as high as $42.84 per share. Suncor Energy Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SU's low point in its 52 week range is $36.385 per share, with $50.37 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.75.

