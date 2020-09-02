Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 03, 2020

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 03, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.157 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 25, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SU prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.29% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $16.13, the dividend yield is 3.89%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SU was $16.13, representing a -53.33% decrease from the 52 week high of $34.56 and a 67.93% increase over the 52 week low of $9.61.

SU is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Chevron Corporation (CVX). SU's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$2.65. Zacks Investment Research reports SU's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -142.57%, compared to an industry average of -3.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SU Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SU through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SU as a top-10 holding:

iShares MSCI France Index Fund (EWQ)

Franklin FTSE France ETF (FLFR)

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (IDRV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IDRV with an increase of 52.81% over the last 100 days. EWQ has the highest percent weighting of SU at 4.47%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.