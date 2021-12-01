Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 02, 2021

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 02, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.339 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 24, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SU prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 104.22% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $24.35, the dividend yield is 5.57%.
The previous trading day's last sale of SU was $24.35, representing a -9.73% decrease from the 52 week high of $26.97 and a 55.29% increase over the 52 week low of $15.68.
SU's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.29. Zacks Investment Research reports SU's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 318.18%, compared to an industry average of 16.5%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the su Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.
Interested in gaining exposure to SU through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have SU as a top-10 holding:
- Davis Fundamental ETF Trust Davis Select International ETF (DINT)
- Franklin FTSE France ETF (FLFR)
- iShares MSCI France Index Fund (EWQ)
- SmartETFs Sustainable Energy II ETF (SULR)
- Janus Henderson International Sustainable Equity ETF (SXUS).
The top-performing ETF of this group is SULR with an increase of 5.05% over the last 100 days. DINT has the highest percent weighting of SU at 5.53%.
