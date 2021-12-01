Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 02, 2021

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 02, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.339 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 24, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SU prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 104.22% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $24.35, the dividend yield is 5.57%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SU was $24.35, representing a -9.73% decrease from the 52 week high of $26.97 and a 55.29% increase over the 52 week low of $15.68.

SU's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.29. Zacks Investment Research reports SU's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 318.18%, compared to an industry average of 16.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the su Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to SU through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SU as a top-10 holding:

Davis Fundamental ETF Trust Davis Select International ETF (DINT)

Franklin FTSE France ETF (FLFR)

iShares MSCI France Index Fund (EWQ)

SmartETFs Sustainable Energy II ETF (SULR)

Janus Henderson International Sustainable Equity ETF (SXUS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SULR with an increase of 5.05% over the last 100 days. DINT has the highest percent weighting of SU at 5.53%.

