Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 02, 2020

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 02, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.158 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 24, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SU prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -1.86% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $16.09, the dividend yield is 3.93%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SU was $16.09, representing a -53.44% decrease from the 52 week high of $34.56 and a 67.52% increase over the 52 week low of $9.61.

SU is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Chevron Corporation (CVX) and Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM). SU's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$3.17. Zacks Investment Research reports SU's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -154.72%, compared to an industry average of -20.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SU Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to SU through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SU as a top-10 holding:

iShares MSCI France Index Fund (EWQ)

Franklin FTSE France ETF (FLFR)

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (IDRV)

Invesco Cleantech ETF (PZD)

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IDRV with an increase of 38.7% over the last 100 days. EWQ has the highest percent weighting of SU at 4.67%.

