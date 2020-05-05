Suncor Energy Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO):

-Earnings: -C$3.53 billion in Q1 vs. $1.47 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: -C$2.31 in Q1 vs. C$0.93 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Suncor Energy Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -C$309 million or -C$0.20 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -C$0.17 per share -Revenue: C$739.8 million in Q1 vs. C$764.3 million in the same period last year.

