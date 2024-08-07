Suncor Energy Inc. Reveals Retreat In Q2 Income

(RTTNews) - Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) revealed a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at C$1.568 billion, or C$1.22 per share. This compares with C$1.879 billion, or C$1.43 per share, in last year's second quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.3% to C$13.040 billion from C$11.716 billion last year.

Suncor Energy Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): C$1.568 Bln. vs. C$1.879 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): C$1.22 vs. C$1.43 last year. -Revenue (Q2): C$13.040 Bln vs. C$11.716 Bln last year.

