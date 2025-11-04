Suncor Energy Inc. Reports Decline In Q3 Profit, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) reported earnings for third quarter that Dropped, from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $1.619 billion, or $1.34 per share. This compares with $2.020 billion, or $1.59 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.95 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 3.0% to $12.667 billion from $13.062 billion last year.

Suncor Energy Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.619 Bln. vs. $2.020 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.34 vs. $1.59 last year. -Revenue: $12.667 Bln vs. $13.062 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.