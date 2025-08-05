Suncor Energy Inc. Bottom Line Falls In Q2

(RTTNews) - Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) announced a profit for second quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $1.134 billion, or $0.93 per share. This compares with $1.568 billion, or $1.22 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Suncor Energy Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $873 million or $0.71 per share for the period.

Suncor Energy Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.134 Bln. vs. $1.568 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.93 vs. $1.22 last year.

