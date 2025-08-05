Markets
SU

Suncor Energy Inc. Bottom Line Falls In Q2

August 05, 2025 — 05:54 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) announced a profit for second quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $1.134 billion, or $0.93 per share. This compares with $1.568 billion, or $1.22 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Suncor Energy Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $873 million or $0.71 per share for the period.

Suncor Energy Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.134 Bln. vs. $1.568 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.93 vs. $1.22 last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.