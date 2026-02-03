Suncor Energy Inc. Announces Rise In Q4 Income

(RTTNews) - Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $1.47 billion, or $1.23 per share. This compares with $818 million, or $0.65 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.7% to $12.29 billion from $12.50 billion last year.

Suncor Energy Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.47 Bln. vs. $818 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.23 vs. $0.65 last year. -Revenue: $12.29 Bln vs. $12.50 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.