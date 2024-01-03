Suncor Energy Gains After Announcing Q4 Production In Line With Outlook

(RTTNews) - Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) shares are progressing more than 4 percent on Wednesday morning trade after the company announced fourth-quarter average annual average upstream production of 746,000 bbls/d, in line with its previous year's guidance.

In December, the company recorded upstream production averaging over 900,000 bbls/day.

Currently, shares are at $33.58, up 4.64 percent from the previous close of $32.11 on a volume of 2,733,219.

