Oil
SU

Suncor Energy fourth-quarter loss narrows on demand recovery, cost saving

Contributor
Vishwadha Chander Reuters
Published

Canadian oil and gas producer Suncor Energy Inc posted a much smaller fourth-quarter loss on Wednesday, helped by a recovery in crude oil demand and cost-saving measures.

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Canadian oil and gas producer Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO posted a much smaller fourth-quarter loss on Wednesday, helped by a recovery in crude oil demand and cost-saving measures.

The company reported a net loss of C$168 million ($131.41 million) in the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with a net loss of C$2.335 billion a year earlier.

($1 = 1.2784 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Vishwadha.Chander@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 6132;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SU

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More