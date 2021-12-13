Suncor Energy forecasts higher spend, production in 2022

Updates with background on fuel prices, details on 2022 outlook

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO on Monday forecast higher capital expenditure and production for 2022 as the Canadian energy company bets on the recovery in crude and gas prices from pandemic lows.

With oil and gas prices climbing over $70 a barrel, energy companies are expected to look at moderately boosting capital expenditure in 2022.

Rival Cenovus Energy CVE.TO also said it expects higher capital spend and output in 2022.

The company estimates 2022 spending to be C$4.7 billion ($3.68 billion), higher than its 2021 forecast of between C$3.8 billion and C$4.5 billion.

Suncor expects total production to be between 750,000 and 790,0000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), from a 2021 production forecast of 740,000-780,000 boepd.

($1 = 1.2757 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Arunima.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Aru_Kumar94 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.