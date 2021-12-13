US Markets
Suncor Energy forecasts higher spend in 2022

Arunima Kumar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CANDACE ELLIOTT

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO on Monday forecast higher capital expenditure for 2022 as the Canadian energy company bets on the recovery in crude and gas prices from pandemic lows.

The company estimates 2022 spending to be C$4.7 billion ($3.68 billion), higher than its 2021 forecast of between C$3.8 billion and C$4.5 billion.

($1 = 1.2757 Canadian dollars)

