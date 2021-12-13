Suncor Energy forecasts higher spend in 2022

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO on Monday forecast higher capital expenditure for 2022 as the Canadian energy company bets on the recovery in crude and gas prices from pandemic lows.

The company estimates 2022 spending to be C$4.7 billion ($3.68 billion), higher than its 2021 forecast of between C$3.8 billion and C$4.5 billion.

($1 = 1.2757 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Arunima.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Aru_Kumar94 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.